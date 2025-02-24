30-year-old WWE Superstar sends a one-word message to Wade Barrett after his surprising Nexus tease 

Wade Barrett was once the leader of the iconic WWE faction, The Nexus. The SmackDown star's recent post related to the group drew a one-word reaction from Kit Wilson.

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, collectively known as Pretty Deadly, unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Tag Team Championship on the latest edition of SmackDown. The duo failed to beat #DIY after interference from The Street Profits. Barrett, who is part of the SmackDown commentary team, called the match with Joe Tessitore.

Post-SmackDown, the five-time Intercontinental Champion sent a message after spotting a Nexus sign on SmackDown. Wilson reacted to Barrett's post with a one-word message.

"BOOM," wrote Wilson.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Check out a screengrab of the 30-year-old's Instagram comment below.

Heath Slater opened up about a potential Nexus reunion

Heath Slater has revealed that he and some other members of The Nexus are free agents and wouldn't mind a reunion.

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Slater said the majority of his former stablemates were free agents.

"Trust me, I know [on Wade Barrett still being in WWE) CM Punk's there, even like guys that was filtering in and out, like brother. Darren Young doesn't have a contract. I don't have a contract. P.J. [Justin Gabriel] don't [sic] have a contract. [Michael] Tarver don't have a contract. DB [Daniel Bryan] is in AEW, but he can get replaced with Punk, you know, Wade Barrett, you know, like the people are there. It's just, 'Hey, man, pick up the phone call. My number hasn't changed."

The faction debuted in 2010 under Wade Barrett and consisted of eight rookies from NXT's first season. The faction underwent a major change in 2011 with CM Punk taking over from Barrett and becoming the leader.

The faction disbanded within a year despite making a huge impact during the initial stages of its stint.

