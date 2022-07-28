30-year wrestling veteran says a major interference and heel turn could happen in Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey match at SummerSlam 2022 (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey will likely be one of the marquee matches at SummerSlam 2022. While many hope that the former will retain her SmackDown Women's Championship, wrestling veteran Joel Gertner believes that fans could be in for a big surprise as major interference could be on the cards.

Fans are excited to see Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey - perhaps even more so than the main event of SummerSlam between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. It is primarily because Morgan finally got her big break at Money in the Bank 2022 as she won the Women's MITB Ladder match and proceeded to cash in on Ronda Rousey.

Former ECW figure Joel Gertner recently spoke to Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SummerSlam 2022 Preview. When asked about his prediction for the SmackDown Women's Title match, the 30-year wrestling veteran first stated that he loves heels and isn't sure what Rousey's role has been in 2022:

"I've always been a fan of heels. I've loved Andy Kaufman in Memphis, Roddy Piper, and all kinds of heels. I always loved a crazy "rule-breaker". I know Ronda Rousey has gone a bit back and forth since the beginning of her WWE journey. And I'm thinking what kind of role suits her best as we reach that 8-month point between SummerSlam and WrestleMania. Liv Morgan is firing on every cylinder and I think," Gertner said. (1:05-2:01)

However, he predicted an interference in the match and claimed that Ronda Rousey will get a "heel-ish" victory to regain the SmackDown Women's Title:

"The same way I think Maryse will get involved in the Miz-Logan Paul match is the same way I feel the Four Horsewomen or any friends of Ronda Rousey, with the heat being 'why now? Why Liv?' I wonder if she might get some help from anybody else. And perhaps if it happens behind the referee's back, then it might be a very heel-ish victory for Ronda Rousey," Gertner added. (2:02-2:37)

Can Liv Morgan's reign end at SummerSlam?

Fans will undoubtedly be devastated if Liv Morgan's reign as SmackDown Women's Champion ends in less than a month. She won the title in early July and could lose it before the month ends if the creative team has booked her like that.

However, there have been a lot of questions about Ronda Rousey's direction and character, as it hasn't been as dominant as her 2018-2019 run. It will be interesting to see how things play out and whether interference is what ends up being the defining factor of the match.

