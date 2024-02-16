304 lbs WWE Superstar looks almost unrecognizable in the latest picture on social media

A 304 lbs WWE Superstar ditched the face paint and the extravagant costumes for a casual look, showcasing an impressive transformation, looking almost unrecognizable when not in character.

The star in question is none other than Ivar of The Viking Raiders. He has won the NXT and RAW Tag Team Championships with his teammate Erik. Ever since Ivar's partner was sidelined, the star has been putting up great performances in a single run.

This week on Monday Night RAW, the 304-pound star faced LA Knight in the Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. Following a hard-hitting contest between the two men, Knight secured his place in the traditional six-man steel chamber match in Perth, Australia.

One-half of The Viking Raiders recently took to Instagram and shared a post dropping his on-screen character. Ivar was seen having a memorable time with penguins as he looked surprisingly unrecognizable during his off-screen appearance.

Check out the WWE Superstar's Instagram post below:

Ivar mocked Logan Paul ahead of WWE SmackDown

The former RAW Tag Team Champion recently mocked Logan Paul after he paid respect to the member of The Street Profits. The current United States Champion shared a video on social media of his training session at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The Maverick then spotted and challenged Montez Ford's impressive jump record at the PC (it's a whopping 11 feet 2 inches!). Though Paul gave it his all, the record remains unbroken for now.

"I've just been looking at this NXT Leaderboard... Montez Ford, 11 foot 2 inch broad jump. I'll beat it right now. 11 yards! My man flew... I don't know if I'm gonna get it right now, but I'll get 9 [feet] right now. [jumps] D**n, that m**********r can jump! [jumps] That's like 10.5... f**k! [jumps and lands on the same spot] Ahhh! F**k!" Paul said.

To seemingly mock the current US Champion, Ivar responded with a three-word message to Logan Paul's tweet:

"Keep trying kid," Ivar wrote to Paul.

Check out the 39-year-old star's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Many fans have been wanting The Viking Raiders member to bag the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther. It remains to be seen if the 304 lbs succeeds in winning a singles title this year.

What did you think of Ivar's look outside of WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE