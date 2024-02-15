WWE RAW star mocks Logan Paul ahead of SmackDown

A veteran WWE Superstar has thrown a jab at Logan Paul after the latter paid respect to another top star.

Ivar is not in the best of moods as he lost his Elimination Chamber qualifier to LA Knight on Monday's RAW. Logan Paul will be looking to qualify for the Men's Chamber as he faces The Miz on this week's SmackDown.

The United States Champion took to X earlier this evening to post a clip from a training session at the Performance Center in Orlando. Paul commented on a leaderboard hanging up on the wall, which lists Montez Ford as having the all-time PC record for a broad jump at 11 feet 2 inches. Paul then tried and couldn't tie the Street Profit.

"I've just been looking at this NXT Leaderboard... Montez Ford, 11 foot 2 inch broad jump. I'll beat it right now. 11 yards! My man flew... I don't know if I'm gonna get it right now, but I'll get 9 [feet] right now. [jumps] D**n, that m**********r can jump! [jumps] That's like 10.5... f**k! [jumps and lands on the same spot] Ahhh! F**k!," Paul said.

The Maverick captioned the post with, "Respect. @MontezFordWWE." The Viking Raider chimed in with a three-word response to Paul's tweet, which can only be seen as putting the actor-wrestler down.

"Keep trying kid," Ivar wrote to Paul.

Despite failing to qualify for the Elimination Chamber, Ivar has been pushed as a singles star on RAW since Erik underwent neck fusion surgery at the end of October 2023.

WWE Superstar open to wrestling Logan Paul

Logan Paul first came to WWE as another celebrity superstar looking to trade the company for exposure, but he has become one of the best crossover talents in company history.

Paul has wrestled nine matches against big names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Rey Mysterio, from whom he captured the United States Championship in November. After failing to tie Montez Ford's vertical jump record at the WWE Performance Center, Paul tweeted respect to the tag team star.

Montez responded positively and expressed interest in a future match with Paul.

"Respect for making the effort! @LoganPaul Maybe one day in the ring we…," Ford wrote.

The Maverick has not responded to one-half of the second-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions as of this writing.

