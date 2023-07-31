"I can't say enough positive things" - 2-time WWE Champion heaps praise on Logan Paul

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had nothing but positive things to say about his co-worker Logan Paul.

The social media megastar has been competing in the company for over a year now. He made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 last year, and his most recent match took place at Money in the Bank in London. He was one of the seven participants in the men's ladder match, which was won by Damian Priest.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Drew McIntyre stated that Logan Paul is incredible, but when the latter first came in, he was curious about how he was going to be in the wrestling business.

“He’s incredible. I can't say enough positive things about Logan. When he showed up, I didn't really know who he was... I was like, I don't know who it is, but I'll take one second to Google them. So Bad Bunny. One second. Oh, the most famous person in the world, like one second when Logan, wow, he's incredibly famous, but I'm curious how he's gonna be in our industry, what kind of attitude he's gonna bring," said McIntyre. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Drew McIntyre on Logan Paul's work ethic

Despite only having a handful of matches under his belt, The Maverick wrestles like he's been doing this for a long time. He has proven time and again that he isn't afraid to take risks.

Drew McIntyre said that Logan Paul brought a positive attitude and incredible work ethic since he joined WWE.

"He brought a positive attitude from day one. He brought an incredible work ethic, and he was willing to take risks that even I'm not willing to do like, but he's been willing to do it with a camera in his hand so he can selfie the whole time as he's jumping off the top rope to the outside through a table. He's an absolute maniac, but at the same time, he is something a lot of our Superstars never find or take years to find, um, aside, you know, so much charisma, but he's just so much self-belief. He knows who he is," said McIntyre. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Logan Paul is currently scheduled to face Ricochet in a singles match at WWE SummerSlam. On the same show, Drew McIntyre will collide with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Are you enjoying Logan Paul's run in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!