304 lbs WWE Superstar teases going after Intercontinental Championship in 2024; he has never faced Gunther before

Gunther recently surpassed The Honky Tonk Man's 454-day reign. He is a standout Intercontinental Champion in WWE history thanks to his charismatic persona and powerful in-ring style.

Opponents like Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, The Miz, and others have been victims of The Ring General's brutal suplexes and devasting chops.

However, a potential 304-pound adversary, who has never stepped in the ring with Gunther, has seemingly set his sights on winning his first-ever singles championship in 2024.

The star in question is Ivar of The Viking Raiders faction, who has been in WWE for nearly six years. He is a former NXT Tag Team Champion and RAW Tag Team Champion. He won both Tag Titles with his partner Erik.

The 304 lbs star was part of a four-way match on the November 6 episode of WWE RAW to determine The Ring General's next challenger, which The Miz won.

On Twitter, WWE asked fans to make bold predictions for 2024, and one fan predicted Ivar would win the Intercontinental Championship. The same was reposted by one-half of The Viking Raiders, teasing going after The Imperium leader's title.

Congratulations to WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Keeping things private between the ropes and public on the mic, The Ring General surprised fans with some heartwarming news. The 36-year-old WWE star recently announced the arrival of his son with his wife Jinny.

The Imperium leader, who married Jinny earlier this year, shared the good news on Twitter.

"This morning our son entered the world. What a blessing 🙏🏻," Gunther wrote.

It will be exciting to see The Viking Raiders member enter the fray, ready to plunder the gold with his fearless fury, potentially clashing with The Ring General in 2024.

