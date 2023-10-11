31-year-old discloses desire to join Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order on WWE SmackDown

Latino World Order was a successful stable run by late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero between 1998 and 1999. His real-life friend Rey Mysterio, who was also involved in the original rendition, revived the concept in 2023.

On WWE SmackDown, LWO is riding high on a wave of momentum in recent months, especially after the luchador legend became the United States Champion. WWE star Carlito has now joined the stable on SmackDown after returning this past Saturday night.

Angel Garza wants to make history by joining the group on the blue brand, as the Garza family was involved with the LWO before. The 31-year-old dropped a tweet reacting to Angel and Humberto Carillo's potential addition:

"We would love to make history, being the Garza dynasty the only having two generation in a row being part of the faction," Angel Garza wrote on Twitter/X.

Rey Mysterio leading a faction is wild in 2023, but that seems to be the trend nowadays with the product. Moreover, it is a welcome sight to see The Biggest Little Man being treated like the legend that he is.

Road Dogg believes Rey Mysterio is the "template" for small WWE Superstars

The size of Rey Mysterio is often brought up by the commentators during his matches. The little guy going up against the Goliaths of the wrestling promotion is a tried and tested formula over the years.

Road Dogg recently spoke extensively about the masked man on his podcast Oh... You Didn't Know. According to the D-Generation X faction member, Mysterio is the benchmark for every small wrestler:

"Rey Rey is on another level. He made the world, and I don't know why it was problematic to big with. David and Goliath is literally the oldest story in the book and I don't know why it took so long or such a special individual to break every glass ceiling about being a little guy and working in this industry, you know what I mean?" James said.

He went on:

"You literally see Rey and go, 'that's the template. That's the template to be a smaller, I guess I'll say WWE Superstar, but luchador, performer, pro wrestler, whatever you want to say, he's the template.'" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Carlito showed up for a one-off earlier this year at WWE Backlash during the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. During LWO's match against Bobby Lashley and clan, he made his return seemingly in a full-time capacity. The Puerto Rican star will continue on the SmackDown brand.

