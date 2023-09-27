Road Dogg deems current champion the "template" for a particular kind of WWE Superstar

"Road Dogg" Jesse James, being an industry veteran and a WWE Hall of Famer, has an eye for great talents.

Despite having had a legendary career thus far, the former believes that it still took Rey Mysterio a lot of time to break every proverbial glass ceiling and make it in the business. In 2023, The Biggest Little Man of WWE is a Hall of Famer and the current United States Champion.

During his podcast Oh... You Didn't Know, James didn't hesitate to state that Rey Mysterio is one of the all time greats and his own run pales in comparison to the masked legend.

"Rey Rey is on another level. He made the world, and I don't know why it was problematic to big with, David and Goliath is literally the oldest story in the book and I don't know why it took so long or such a special individual to break every glass ceiling about being a little guy and working in this industry, you know what I mean?" James said.

The Hall of Famer went on to claim that Rey Mysterio is the "template" for smaller WWE Superstars who wish to make it in the business:

"You literally see Rey and go, 'that's the template. That's the template to be a smaller, I guess I'll say WWE Superstar, but luchador, performer, pro wrestler, whatever you want to say, he's the template.'" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Expand Tweet

According to Jesse James, it's Rey Mysterio's size and the amount of success he has had that makes him different from every other luchador that has come along over the years.

Road Dogg says "it don't get no better than" the 2023 WWE Hall of Famer

Rey Mysterio disclosed over WrestleMania weekend earlier this year that he has a number for retirement. Considering the next two years may be his last in the wrestling business, one can safely say that it's been a rewarding career.

Rey has faced a plethora of legendary names. He has even conquered those who are significantly bigger than him in size, from Mark Henry and The Great Khali to The Big Show and Kane.

"Rey is a tiny dude who's worked with every giant in the business and been great with every one of them and made money for 30 years doing it. It don't get no better than that," James said.

Santos Escobar recently disclosed his intentions for the upcoming US title match against Rey Mysterio on SmackDown. Read more here.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.