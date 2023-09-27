39-year-old WWE star discloses his intentions for major title match on SmackDown

After IYO SKY successfully defended the Women's Championship against Asuka on WWE SmackDown last Friday night, in what was deemed a hit, Rey Mysterio will defend his US Championship this week against Santos Escobar.

The LWO family has been teasing this match for weeks, ever since the luchador legend replaced Santos Escobar in the latter's match against Austin Theory on the August 11 edition of the blue brand.

Hyping up his upcoming title opportunity, Santos Escobar disclosed on the latest After The Bell podcast that the match between him and Rey Mysterio will be an "instant classic" after what they were able to do prior. According to the 39-year-old, they are going to go all out with this shot on television, unlike their last encounter, which saw Rey Mysterio forfeit mid-way through the contest due to injury.

"I already have one victory over Rey, which... I don't like it," Santos stated. "I'm sure he wasn't happy either. So we need to have this and it will be an instant classic because the feeling is there and we're both gonna go hard at it." [51:06-54:25]

Rey Mysterio is currently on his third reign as the United States Champion. While his LWO stablemate poses a credible challenge, there is also a former WWE Champion lurking in the background. Check it out here.

Santos Escobar on his relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar are part of the LWO on SmackDown. The faction has a growing popularity among the masses. The 39-year-old revealed the influence The Biggest Little Man of WWE had on him:

"He has changed me in a lot of ways, and I'm sure I've changed him too, because we've traveled long hours, drives from city to city, and that creates a bond," Santos said. "He has made me more humble. He is the most humble, powerful man alive." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Santos Escobar further differentiated between himself and Rey Mysterio, calling the Hall of Famer the "greatest luchador of all time" while he is the "best luchador alive today." When asked if he thought that he was better than the United States Champion, he responded with:

"That's something we could find out. And since he accepted my challenge, we will find out."

Who are you rooting for in the upcoming battle for the United States Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

