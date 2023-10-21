31-year-old discloses intent to align with Roman Reigns on WWE TV 

Jey Uso watched the image of The Bloodline grow smaller in the rearview mirror when he temporarily rode away from WWE in August. But this past Monday on RAW, the company made it clear that he will take on Jimmy Uso down the line. It seems members of the Anoa'i family will always be linked one way or another.

Speaking of the Samoan wrestlers, Lance Anoa'i of Major League Wrestling recently disclosed that he hopes to join The Bloodline eventually on WWE TV.

Speaking to The Shining Wizards, the 31-year-old even brought up his cousin Jacob Fatu - who also wrestles for MLW - along with him as potential new members of arguably the most dominant faction in the last decade:

"I do see myself in it, but with my MLW contract, I don’t see myself in it. I would love to be in it. Ever since they brought Solo in, I thought I could have been a part of it with him. Me, Jacob could be a top star there. Especially because its called The Bloodline, I feel we just need all the members of the family there," Lance Anoa'i said. [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso are repairing the damages done earlier this year within The Bloodline. It won't be a complete shocker if more members are added to the faction down the line, and the Samoans continue their stellar run on WWE TV.

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel

After last competing at SummerSlam in a winning effort against his cousin Jey Uso, The Tribal Chief returned to Friday nights in the season premiere last week to build up his next feud.

The company has made Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight official, and the bout will take place in the Mohammed Abdu Arena, Saudi Arabia.

On RAW Monday night, Jimmy Uso cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa got a new tattoo on the dorsal side of his hand. Check it out here.

