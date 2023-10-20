[WATCH] Bloodline member gets new tattoo ahead of WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to Friday nights during the season premiere of SmackDown last week. It seems like relationships within The Bloodline are being repaired, with Jimmy Uso and The Head of the Table making amends after what happened throughout the year.

This past week on Monday, Jimmy Uso cost Jey Uso the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, something that will most likely be addressed tonight on the blue brand.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa has got himself a tattoo. He shared a story on Instagram in which the Samoan Mike is working on the dorsal side of his hand, and the end result. You can watch it here.

Solo Sikoa's "blind loyalty" to The Tribal Chief and using the Samoan Spike on WWE TV

The Bloodline added Solo Sikoa as The Enforcer of the faction at Clash at the Castle last year after the latter interfered in the closing moments of Roman's match against Drew McIntyre. He has since been a major factor in many of The Tribal Chief's victories at major events. Most notably, Roman Reigns' victory against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

When speaking about Sikoa on WWE's The Bump recently, John Cena revealed that he thinks about his old foe, the late Anoa'i family member Umaga every time he stands opposite Solo Sikoa. Cena then went on to make a bold statement about the 30-year-old:

"Man, you’re talking to the guy who has hustle, loyalty, and respect branded on everything he puts out there. I never fault loyalty, I do fault blind loyalty. Solo’s really new to the game, I don’t blame him for trying to take a second to figure out the landscape," John Cena said. [H/T: 411Mania]

The young Samoan is looked upon by the higher-ups as one of the top heels for the next decade. When asked about whose thought was it to incorporate Umaga's Samoan Spike into his arsenal, Solo Sikoa disclosed that it was predominantly WWE CCO Triple H's idea:

"And he [Triple H] was like, 'I know he passed away and yesterday was his anniversary,' which was a Sunday and the next day was RAW. He goes, 'I think it will be cool if you pay a tribute to him on TV by using the spike.' I was like, 'You know what man? Yeah, let’s do it,'" Sikoa told the New York Post. [H/T: Fightful]

What is next for Solo Sikoa on WWE TV? A one-on-one contest against John Cena is not out of the realm of possibility.

What are your thoughts on the young star? Sound off in the comments section below.

