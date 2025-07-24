31-year-old ex-WWE star confirms in-ring retirement

WWE Superstars and legends do retire from in-ring competition, but there are times when they do come out of one for a specific reason. Recently, Sonya Deville confirmed that she has retired from in-ring competition for the time being.

Sonya Deville was in the Stamford-based promotion for years, where she tried on different hats as an on-screen performer. Unfortunately, the company decided not to renew her contract earlier this year, and Deville, for the first time in years, had no ties with WWE.

In an appearance on 'INSIGHT' with Chris Van Vliet, the 31-year-old star was asked about her in-ring status going forward. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion confirmed she's officially retired from wrestling for now, as it'll take her a while to return to wrestling after being with WWE for almost a decade.

“Definitely for now. Never say never. But right now I feel at peace with that. I’m not gonna lie, and I haven’t said this, but it almost is like an open wound, and if I think about wrestling somewhere else, it’s like I was so loyal to the company, it was my only home from 21 years old to 31. I’m a ride or die type of person in general. So it’s weird to even think about doing that, but not there," Deville said. [H/T - chrisvanvliet.com]

Sonya Deville was once forced to relinquish a title in WWE

After working on the main roster for a few years, Sonya Deville's partnership with Chelsea Green clicked on the red brand. The two rose to the top in 2023 when Deville and Green won the Women's Tag Team Championship from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Unfortunately, the 31-year-old star was forced to relinquish it within a month as she suffered a torn ACL. In an appearance on 'INSIGHT', Deville revealed she was heartbroken when she found out that she had to relinquish the title, which she recently won with The Hot Mess.

"I was so devastated. I mean, I’d been with the company for nine years. And of course, part of being in the WWE is to one day grab that brass ring and get gold around your waist, and that’s what I had been striving for, of course. So I finally got my first championshi,p and I was so happy. I was so elated. I was ready to make those titles mean more than ever before. And the injury came, which is probably why I ran back to my hotel and hid in my room and didn’t tell anyone I was injured," Deville said. [H/T - chrisvanvliet.com]

It'll be interesting to see if Deville steps out of retirement in the near future.

