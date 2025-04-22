31-year-old former Champion makes unexpected debut on RAW after WrestleMania 41

The RAW after WrestleMania 41 was filled with surprises from the very beginning. One of the big surprises that happened was the unexpected debut of a 31-year-old former champion.

Women's World Champion IYO SKY came out on RAW, and she was confronted by NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer. However, this is not the debut that we referred to. The two Champions had an incredible bout that saw the crowd chant, "Fight forever."

However, it was interrupted by Roxanne Perez, and then the 31-year-old former NXT Women's Champion Giulia, who made her unexpected RAW debut.

After this, Giulia went for IYO SKY while Perez went for Stephanie Vaquer, whom she will face tomorrow (in what could be her NXT farewell match). Giulia, while making her debut, seems unlikely to be main roster-bound anytime soon. She turned heel on NXT not too long ago and is just getting into the flow of her new character.

What was interesting is that Rhea Ripley made the save and had a tense confrontation with Giulia, hinting at a future dream match.

Giulia looked incredible in her debut, and although its purpose wasn't explained, it was a huge moment for her nonetheless. Ripley, meanwhile, went right back to targeting IYO SKY.

