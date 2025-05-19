31-year-old to return on WWE RAW with new gimmick

  • home icon
By Marc Middleton
Modified May 19, 2025 20:24 GMT
The WWE RAW roster will invade the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, in just a few hours. This will also be the final RAW before Saturday Night's Main Event. WWE officials have finalized the details for tonight's show, including returns in high-stakes encounters.

WWE previously confirmed Money in the Bank qualifiers for tonight's RAW in Greenville, South Carolina. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker in non-title action was also confirmed last week, along with Grayson Waller vs. Sheamus, plus Penta and AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Adam Pearce has booked two returns in one of tonight's WWE Money in the Bank qualifying matches for the women's division. The RAW General Manager has confirmed Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark will return to competition in a Triple Threat qualifier against Rhea Ripley. Stark's return might also see her debuting a brand new gimmick.

Zoey Stark has been teasing a new gimmick on social media for a while, and it will be interesting to see how the potential character change could work out for the 31-year-old superstar. She will work her first RAW match since Pure Fusion Collective dissolved following Sonya Deville's departure in February and Shayna Baszler's release earlier this month. Zoey has worked Main Event, Speed, and live events, but her last RAW match came January 20 as she and Baszler lost to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

The Pirate Princess is returning after recovering from an arm injury. This will be Sane's first match since she and SKY lost to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the December 2, 2024, episode of RAW.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
