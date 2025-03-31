Zoey Stark teases gimmick change following recent WWE release

Zoey Stark teased a gimmick change today on social media following WWE RAW. The veteran used to be in a faction known as Pure Fusion Collective, alongside Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler.

Sonya Deville's tenure as a WWE Superstar surprisingly came to an end last month. The company elected not to renew the veteran's contract, and she is currently a free agent.

Stark has been taking issue with the wardrobes of female WWE stars as of late and recently even called out Rhea Ripley. She took to social media today to call out Bianca Belair for her referee outfit on tonight's episode of RAW.

Stark paid tribute to the classic Right to Censor faction and blocked out Belair's body in the image below.

"This is not how an official should dress. #CENSORED," she wrote.

Zoey Stark hasn't competed in a match on RAW since Pure Fusion Collective's loss to Damage CTRL in January. She participated in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, but Bianca Belair emerged victorious to earn a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Zoey Stark congratulates former WWE stars after their wedding

RAW star Zoey Stark sent a heartfelt message to Samantha Irvin and Ricochet following their wedding.

Samantha Irvin used to be a popular ring announcer for the company but decided to leave WWE last year. Ricochet has also left the promotion and has since signed with All Elite Wrestling. The former Intercontinental Champion currently portrays a heel on AEW television.

Irvin and Ricochet recently got married, and Stark sent the happy couple a heartfelt message. She said that she loved both stars and congratulated them on getting married. The 31-year-old also attended the wedding and shared a few photographs from the ceremony as seen in her post below.

"Congratulations to @SamanthaTheBomb and @KingRicochet. We love you both," Stark tweeted.

Stark became Trish Stratus' protege at Night of Champions 2023. However, she soon betrayed the Hall of Famer following her loss to Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match at Payback, but has not found her footing as a singles star yet. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Zoey Stark moving forward.

