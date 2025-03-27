"We love you both"- Female WWE Superstar sends a heartfelt message to Ricochet and Samantha Irvin

Former WWE stars Ricochet and Samantha Irvin recently celebrated a big day in their lives as they tied the knot after years of being together. The ceremony was attended by several former colleagues of the couple, including Zoey Stark, who had a heartfelt message for the newlyweds.

Both Ricochet and Samantha Irvin are no longer associated with the global juggernaut. While the former WWE Superstar left the company to join AEW in June last year, his fiancée at the time, Irvin, also departed a few months later to pursue other ventures.

The duo made their relationship public in 2021 and were engaged a few years later. They got married on Wednesday, with many WWE stars in attendance. Among those were Zoey Stark, who posted a few pictures on X/Twitter from the wedding along with a heartfelt message for the couple.

"Congratulations to @SamanthaTheBomb and @KingRicochet we love you both," Stark tweeted.

The former United States Champion has fared well in All Elite Wrestling thus far. He was recently involved in a heated feud with Swerve Strickland and is now set to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship at Dynasty on April 6.

The heel missed this week's Dynamite. However, he made an on-screen appearance to announce the reason, noting that he was getting married to Samantha Irvin.

