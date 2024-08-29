Zoey Stark explains why she betrayed WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Zoey Stark betrayed her mentor Trish Stratus last year at WWE Payback following the Hall of Famer's defeat to Becky Lynch. Stark recently looked back at one of the reasons why she attacked Stratus after a hellacious Steel Cage match.

After turning on her legendary mentor, Stark earned a couple of opportunities to win the Women's World Championship but failed. She then aligned herself with Shayna Baszler before adding Sonya Deville into their ranks and started to wreak havoc on WWE RAW.

In a post on her official Instagram account, the former NXT star shared a reel from her Falls Count Anywhere match against Lynch on the August 28, 2023 episode of RAW. It was when Stratus accidentally hit her with a steel chair when she tossed it to the ring.

"Damn it 🤦🏼‍♀️ and you wonder why I hit Trish with the Z-360," Stark wrote in the caption.

Trish Stratus has not been active in the ring since being attacked by Zoey Stark last year. She has made non-wrestling appearances on WWE television, but a feud between the mentor and protege has not been revisited, especially with Stark busy teaming up Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville.

Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus want to finish their story

Both Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus expressed interest in finishing their story. Stark explained on Busted Open Radio last December her desire to continue her feud with Trish in 2024, which hasn't happened.

"I really want to finish my story with Trish Stratus. I really want to do something with her. So that would be a lot of fun to figure out where it goes. That’s exactly what I want to see, so hopefully we can get that to happen," Stark said. (H/T Fightful)

On the other hand, Trish spoke to Sports Illustrated earlier this month and teased her return to the ring. She remains inactive after losing to Becky Lynch last year but is open to continuing her storyline with Zoey Stark.

"When Zoey got introduced, I was very pleased with that. The chance to influence someone else's career, it means a lot. She was great to work with and she loved to learn–and there is more to the story between me and Zoey Stark," Stratus said.

The Hall of Famer last appeared on WWE television as the host of Money in the Bank held in her hometown of Toronto, Canada last month.

