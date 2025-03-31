Rhea Ripley fires back at Zoey Stark’s recent comments

Rhea Ripley has had a stressful Road to WrestleMania 41. After finally regaining the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan, Ripley dropped the strap 56 days later to IYO SKY and is looking to recapture the title before The Show of Shows. Ripley now has to deal with another issue from Zoey Stark while focusing on her championship chase.

The Unstoppable was seemingly in a bad mood after losing to Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria at today's WWE live event in Amsterdam. Stark took to X/Twitter after the show to call out Ripley for showing her backside while celebrating her Street Fight win over Liv Morgan at the same show. Zoey declared that Rhea was an example of what's wrong with women in today's society.

The Eradicator has fired back at the RAW Superstar. Ripley took to X/Twitter around 30 minutes after Stark's original post, and reacted with a five-word message that has the WWE Universe riled up. You can see Ripley's tweet here.

"Kiss my juicy a*s Zoey," Ripley wrote.

Rhea Ripley quips back at Zoey Stark [Photo Credit: Screenshot of Ripley's response to Stark on X]

Ripley and Stark have had just one singles bout against each other in WWE. Survivor Series 2023 saw The Eradicator retain the Women's World Championship over Zoey Stark in just over nine minutes.

Rhea Ripley set for big WWE RAW match

Monday's WWE RAW will take place at The O2 Arena in London, England. Below is the updated lineup:

Logan Paul to call out AJ Styles Face-to-face meeting between John Cena and Cody Rhodes The New Day vs. TBA Jimmy Uso vs. Gunther Bron Breakker and Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor Women's World Championship match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW will air live at 3 pm ET via Netflix on Monday. This episode will also serve as the end of the European Tour on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

