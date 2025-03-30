"What's wrong with women in today's society" - Rhea Ripley gets called out for her explicit actions at a live show

Rhea Ripley was called out for her actions at a recent WWE live event. She was put on notice by fellow WWE Superstar and former rival Zoey Stark.

The Eradicator is involved in a storyline with IYO SKY and Bianca Belair on WWE television. She has expressed her interest in challenging for the WWE Women's World Championship after hijacking the contract signing segment between SKY and Belair for their title match at WrestleMania 41.

On X, Ripley was put on notice by Stark, who claimed that the former Women's World Champion was setting a bad example.

"Example #1 what's wrong with women in today's society," wrote Stark.

Rhea Ripley was frustrated after losing the WWE Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley wasn't pleased with herself after losing the WWE Women's World Championship. She lost to IYO SKY weeks before WrestleMania 41 after being distracted by Bianca Belair, who was at ringside for the title match.

Speaking in a backstage interview, The Eradicator stated:

"How am I feeling? How am I feeling? I'm pi**ed off. I'm mad. I'm furious. I'm everything. Every single angry feeling I'm feeling. But the thing is, I can't even be mad at IYO, I can't even fully be mad at Bianca. I'm more disappointed and mad at myself because I should have known better. I should have known not to take my eye off the ball. I've been through this cr*p with Liv Morgan, I've been through all this with Dom, I've been through this with Judgment Day, and I still, I cannot learn. I cannot learn to think for myself. I cannot learn to keep my eye on the ball, and I cannot learn that friends are not real. Friends are not real."

Rhea Ripley will challenge SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. Belair will be the Special Guest Referee for the match.

