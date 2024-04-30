31-year-old star is leaving WWE

A WWE NXT Superstar is set to leave the company soon.

According to Fightful Select, Scrypts will be a free agent when his contract expires at the beginning of June 2024. The 31-year-old star, a member of OTM in NXT, expected that his deal would not be renewed.

The report also noted that he plans to continue wrestling (likely as Sidney Akeem) after departing World Wrestling Entertainment. Scrypts confirmed his status by posting booking information online, which you can see below:

Expand Tweet

He also responded to a fan:

Expand Tweet

Aside from NXT, the WWE star also spent some time on the main roster. Fans may remember his run as Reginald (Carmella's on-screen valet) and his multiple 24/7 Title wins.

The 31-year-old had a remarkable journey to joining WWE. During an interview with Metro in 2021, he said:

"I was a huge fan. I was a fan when I was very young. It was something my uncle and I did – we watched SmackDown, RAW, and it was a moment that we shared together. At that age, being a wrestling fan wasn’t cool, so I did it with my uncle. Unfortunately, my uncle was shot and killed, and that’s when I stopped watching it. Fast forward 16 years down the road, got back into it, had a tryout, and being part of it is incredible."

It should be interesting to see what's next for Scrypts in professional wrestling.