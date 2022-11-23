Who is WWE Superstar Reggie? A reminder on the man revealed as SCRYPTS

Reggie had underwhelming stints on WWE’s main roster during his first two years with the company. The 29-year-old was moved to NXT as part of a gimmick change. He made his in-ring debut on the white and gold brand as SCRYPTS.

Reggie showed off multiple acrobatics moves during his debut on the latest episode of WWE NXT. The person known as SCRYPTS pulled off an insane leap to enter the ring before his match against Guru Raaj.

For those not familiar with Reggie’s WWE career so far, the youngster is a four-time WWE 24/7 Champion. He also holds the record for the longest singular reign with the now-defunct championship at 112 days.

The WWE star was involved in an on-screen relationship with Dana Brooke. He proposed to Brooke on March 28, 2022. Their storyline wedding took place on the April 18, 2022, episode of Monday Night Raw.

Akira Tozawa and Tamina’s wedding also took place during the same segment. Reginald attempted to pin Brooke on an episode of RAW that followed their wedding, but was unsuccessful in his attempt to recapture the title, prompting his partner to demand a divorce.

Reggie returns as SCRYPTS on WWE NXT

The real-life Sidney Bateman did not feature on the main roster following his appearance on the May 2, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW. Not much was said about his absence during this time other than reports that pointed to him getting a character change.

WWE started airing vignettes for SCRYPTS over the last few weeks on NXT. The video package showed a mysterious caller leaving a cryptic voicemail at the WWE Performance Center. The vignettes continued to air on the episodes that followed the first tease.

Many fans thought Hit Row’s Top Dolla was the person behind the mysterious voicemails. The big man, however, took to Twitter to debunk the rumors, noting that he had nothing to do with what was happening at the PC.

SCRYPTS finally revealed himself on the November 22, 2022 episode of NXT. He also left his name card on top of his opponent following their match on NXT.

It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels will come up with next for SCRYPTS.

