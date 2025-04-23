31-year-old star returns to WWE after nearly a year and wins a championship 

Multi-time champion Noam Dar made a surprise return to WWE NXT after nearly a year and won a title in his first match back. He was out of action due to injury.

The Meta-Four member was last seen on the May 14, 2024, episode of the black and silver brand, where he got attacked backstage before his match against Je’Von Evans. The Supernova was sidelined with a leg injury, and according to him, his tendon had been ripped off the bone.

During WWE NXT this week, Lexis King confronted Ricky Saints during his in-ring segments and challenged the latter to a Winner Takes All match for next week's show. After the segment, he defended the NXT Heritage Cup against a returning Noam Dar. The Supernova hit Lexis King with a kick in the corner followed by a running dropkick, also in the corner.

Lexis King hit Noam Dar with a few chops and went for a Swanton Bomb but missed. The latter hit a back elbow and performed another one to win the match. He was crowned the new NXT Heritage Cup Champion. Dar has held the cup for a record four times. He also holds the record for the longest reign at 341 days.

