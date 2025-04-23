  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • 31-year-old star returns to WWE after nearly a year and wins a championship 

31-year-old star returns to WWE after nearly a year and wins a championship 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 23, 2025 01:48 GMT
This WWE star was out due to injury (Image via WWE.com)
This WWE star was out due to injury (Image via WWE.com)

Multi-time champion Noam Dar made a surprise return to WWE NXT after nearly a year and won a title in his first match back. He was out of action due to injury.

Ad

The Meta-Four member was last seen on the May 14, 2024, episode of the black and silver brand, where he got attacked backstage before his match against Je’Von Evans. The Supernova was sidelined with a leg injury, and according to him, his tendon had been ripped off the bone.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During WWE NXT this week, Lexis King confronted Ricky Saints during his in-ring segments and challenged the latter to a Winner Takes All match for next week's show. After the segment, he defended the NXT Heritage Cup against a returning Noam Dar. The Supernova hit Lexis King with a kick in the corner followed by a running dropkick, also in the corner.

Lexis King hit Noam Dar with a few chops and went for a Swanton Bomb but missed. The latter hit a back elbow and performed another one to win the match. He was crowned the new NXT Heritage Cup Champion. Dar has held the cup for a record four times. He also holds the record for the longest reign at 341 days.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications