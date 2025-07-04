31-year-old star's first match post-WWE release officially announced

Isla Dawn is set to make her in-ring return after leaving WWE. She was released from her contract in February this year, ending her seven-year tenure with the Stamford-based company.

Ad

The 31-year-old star was involved in a tag team with Alba Fyre called The Unholy Union. They held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for 77 days. Dawn was let go by Triple H alongside several other stars, including Blair Davenport, AOP, Cedric Alexander, Sonya Deville, and The Good Brothers.

Burning Heart Pro Wrestling recently announced on X that Isla Dawn will make her in-ring return on August 3rd in Manchester, England. She will wrestle former NXT UK star Aleah James.

Ad

Trending

"BREAKING ❤️‍🔥 After Isla Dawn's HUGE announcement last week that she has chosen Burning Heart for her first UK appearance in 5 years, she also stated that she was looking forward to facing 'some up and coming UK talent'... We're taking that a step further with one of the best athletes in the world today, stepping forward to take her on is the one and only, Aleah James! Aleah is primed to take over the wrestling world, is she looking to use multi-time WWE tag team champion Isla Dawn as her launching pad? These two have no shortage of history and are both looking to make statement, don't miss this incredible match up on the 3rd August!" wrote Burning Heart on X.

Ad

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

You can check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

When was Isla Dawn's last match in WWE?

The Unholy Union were not used much on the main roster after leaving NXT. Even after they won the tag titles, they were off TV for a while. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre captured the gold in their home country of Scotland and dropped it to Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill at Bash In Berlin.

Dawn's last match was on the February 7th episode of WWE Speed, but she wrestled Natalya on Main Event in January and The Unholy Union faced The Meta-Girls on the January 14 episode of NXT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!