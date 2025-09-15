31-year-old star's new role in WWE confirmed

A popular 31-year-old WWE RAW Superstar's major new role in the Stamford-based promotion was recently confirmed. The name in question is former Brawling Brutes member Pete Dunne.Pete Dunne has been signed with World Wrestling Entertainment since 2017. The star has made a huge name for himself in the company by winning several titles. However, in recent times, his booking has not been the best. Dunne has been absent from WWE TV for quite some time. The former Butch's last in-ring appearance on television came on the April 18, 2025, edition of SmackDown, where he participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.Amid his absence from TV, Pete Dunne's new role in the Stamford-based promotion was recently confirmed. WrestleTalk's official X/Twitter handle recently uploaded a picture of Dunne with legendary Shawn Michaels ahead of WWE &amp; AAA Worlds Collide. It seems like the former Brawling Brutes member is now working as a producer for the company.Check out Pete Dunne's photo with Shawn Michaels below:Pete Dunne had allied with Tyler Bate in WWE before his absenceIn April 2025, Pete Dunne allied with returning Tyler Bate to reform the New Catch Republic. Following this, they gave a backstage interview, in which Bate revealed that he was healthy and &quot;chuffed&quot; to be back on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.&quot;Indeed, I am healthy, and I am chuffed. I'm absolutely chuffed to be back here. New Catch Republic is back together. We're in the UK. We're in London at the O2 Arena. And things are looking pretty good right now. I'm back,&quot; he said.Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate last teamed up in May 2025 during a house show. Despite not appearing as themselves on TV, many speculate that both Dunne and Bate have allegedly made appearances in the Stamford-based promotion in recent times under the mask of El Grande Americano.It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Dunne's future in the company.