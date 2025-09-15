  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 31-year-old star's new role in WWE confirmed

31-year-old star's new role in WWE confirmed

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 15, 2025 10:03 GMT
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: stars
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

A popular 31-year-old WWE RAW Superstar's major new role in the Stamford-based promotion was recently confirmed. The name in question is former Brawling Brutes member Pete Dunne.

Ad

Pete Dunne has been signed with World Wrestling Entertainment since 2017. The star has made a huge name for himself in the company by winning several titles. However, in recent times, his booking has not been the best. Dunne has been absent from WWE TV for quite some time. The former Butch's last in-ring appearance on television came on the April 18, 2025, edition of SmackDown, where he participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Amid his absence from TV, Pete Dunne's new role in the Stamford-based promotion was recently confirmed. WrestleTalk's official X/Twitter handle recently uploaded a picture of Dunne with legendary Shawn Michaels ahead of WWE & AAA Worlds Collide. It seems like the former Brawling Brutes member is now working as a producer for the company.

Check out Pete Dunne's photo with Shawn Michaels below:

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad

Pete Dunne had allied with Tyler Bate in WWE before his absence

In April 2025, Pete Dunne allied with returning Tyler Bate to reform the New Catch Republic. Following this, they gave a backstage interview, in which Bate revealed that he was healthy and "chuffed" to be back on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.

"Indeed, I am healthy, and I am chuffed. I'm absolutely chuffed to be back here. New Catch Republic is back together. We're in the UK. We're in London at the O2 Arena. And things are looking pretty good right now. I'm back," he said.
Ad

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate last teamed up in May 2025 during a house show. Despite not appearing as themselves on TV, many speculate that both Dunne and Bate have allegedly made appearances in the Stamford-based promotion in recent times under the mask of El Grande Americano.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Dunne's future in the company.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications