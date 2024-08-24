31-year-old star says he's next in line for Cody Rhodes' WWE Title after Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin

Cody Rhodes will battle Kevin Owens in a defense of his Undisputed WWE Title at Bash in Berlin. Following that, a 31-year-old SmackDown star says he will be next in line for the title.

Fans have arguably not been too keen to see Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens battle it out for the WWE Title. There has been very little build to the match, with Owens and Rhodes being allies throughout the time and not particularly feuding with each other. Solo Sikoa has not staked claim to challenging Rhodes once again.

Solo Sikoa, who is 31 years old now, said on SmackDown that once Kevin Owens is finished, he will be going after the Undisputed WWE Championship held by Cody Rhodes.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

In another interesting move, he had Jacob Fatu vacate the WWE Tag Team Championship and handed it to Tonga Loa, who successfully defended it alongside Tama Tonga against The Street Profits.

The Bloodline launched a post-match assault on The Street Profits and DIY's attempt to thwart them backfired as Jacob Fatu took them both out.

Expand Tweet

Solo is looking to bring the Undisputed WWE Championship back to The Bloodline. However, he will likely face more problems once Roman Reigns starts regularly appearing again to extend their rivalry.

The Bloodline is in a major crisis right now, but they still seem to be thriving.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback