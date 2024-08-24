Solo Sikoa makes Jacob Fatu vacate the Tag Team Championship; provides an interesting reason why

Solo Sikoa is the leader of the new Bloodline and calls all the shots despite losing to Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns going against him. In an interesting and stunning decision, Jacob Fatu was asked to vacate the Tag Team Championship and provided a reason why.

Solo Sikoa clarified that his pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Championship is far from over despite his loss at SummerSlam. On the August 23 episode of SmackDown, The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu were set to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits. As you might know, Jacob Fatu replaced Tonga Loa to win the Gauntlet match and then dethrone DiY.

In a big moment, Solo Sikoa ordered Jacob Fatu to hand over the Tag Team Title to Tonga Loa, who would defend the title instead. While it appears to be a Freebird Rule type of system, how this was positioned seemed like Jacob Fatu was downright vacating the title to oLoa. Solo revealed that this was to make Jacob his enforcer and bodyguard.

Jacob Fatu helped eliminate Roman Reigns last week. Despite Solo's leadership, the Samoan Werewolf has had a massive impact in his two months in WWE.

To many, Jacob Fatu is among the best that the Anoa'i family has ever produced, and we're quickly seeing that come to fruition.

Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga would defeat The Street Profits to retain the Tag Team Titles and keep it within The Bloodline.

