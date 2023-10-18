31-year-old star wins first match on WWE show in 358 days; brings back old finisher!

WWE Superstar Shotzi defeated Kiana James during the latest episode of NXT.

After the match between Roxanne Perez and Asuka last week, Kiana James made her way out to attack Perez. However, Shotzi was there to save the day as she cut her off. Hence, a match between the duo was made official for this week's episode.

The bout began with Kiana James smashing Shotzi's face into the mat as she could take early control. She applied the reverse chin lock, but Shotzi got away.

In the closing stages of the bout, Perez tried to cause distraction as she was at ringside going through James' loaded bag. This allowed the SmackDown Superstar to take advantage of the situation. Shotzi brought back her old finisher, the Diving Senton, to secure the pinfall.

This was Shotzi's first victory on NXT in nearly a year since her win against Lash Legend in singles competition last October. Shotzi has also been announced as the host alongside Scarlett for the NXT event 'Haloween Havoc,' which is set to begin next week.

