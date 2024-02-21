31-year-old superstar sends message after failing to pick up the win on WWE RAW

Despite a significant loss on WWE RAW, one superstar is reaching out to their fans and showing the attitude they will keep moving forward.

The Elimination Chamber go-home edition of RAW featured a Last Chance Battle Royal to determine the final entrant for the Women's Chamber match. Raquel Rodriguez won the match, which also featured Ivy Nile, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, B-Fab, Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, Katana Chance, Chelsea Green, Elektra Lopez, Tegan Nox, Natalya, Mia Yim, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, Maxxine Dupri, Valhalla, Xia Li, and Shayna Baszler.

Nile took to X today to issue a statement of confidence on The Road to WrestleMania 40. While she could not secure her Elimination Chamber spot to ensure a 'Mania moment, the former Titan Games contestant is not giving up on her big moment.

She tweeted her message with a clip of her rapid assault on Stark, Baszler, Stark, and then the elimination of Natalya before going at it with Stark again.

"Never outnumbered [flexed biceps emoji]," she wrote.

The Women's Elimination Chamber match will see the winner advance to WrestleMania 40 to challenge WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax if the latter beats The Eradicator at the Premium Live Event.

WWE Elimination Chamber preview for Saturday

WWE will present its 14th Elimination Chamber event this coming Saturday. This will be a historic show as it will take place in Australia.

WWE has finalized the two Elimination Chamber line-ups for Saturday's event. The Men's Chamber will be held to earn a WrestleMania 40 shot at World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. It will feature Randy Orton, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre.

The Women's Chamber will feature Tiffany Stratton, Becky Lynch, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Naomi. The winner will earn a WrestleMania match against Rhea Ripley with her Women's World Championship on the line unless Nia Jax captures the title from Ripley at Elimination Chamber.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against New Catch Republic's Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

WWE has also announced an in-ring talk show segment for the big event in Perth. Australian star Grayson Waller will be live in front of the crowd for a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

