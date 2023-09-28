31-year-old WWE star confirms in-ring retirement

A 31-year-old WWE star has confirmed their in-ring retirement on social media today.

A former Ring of Honor star has seemingly hung up her wrestling boots for good. Quinn McKay performed as a wrestler and a member of the broadcast team in ROH until her departure in late 2021.

She signed with WWE and now serves as a backstage interviewer for the promotion, mainly on NXT Level Up, and is now known as Kelly Kincaid on television. A wrestling fan wondered why she wasn't wrestling in the Stamford-based company, as Kincaid has not performed in a single match since joining the company.

Kelly Kincaid reacted to the fan's message on social media and admitted that she is retired from the ring.

"She's retired," tweeted Kincaid.

WWE's Kelly Kincaid shares hilarious story about her boyfriend

Backstage interviewer Kelly Kincaid recently shared a hilarious story about her boyfriend, SmackDown star Elton Prince.

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince are known as the tag team Pretty Deadly on SmackDown. Prince suffered a shoulder injury earlier this summer, and Kincaid revealed that it resulted in her having to mow the lawn at their house.

Kincaid revealed on social media that Prince argued with the local landscaper and decided to buy his lawn mower. However, he was unable to mow the lawn following his injury, and she was the one who had to do it.

"Put a finger down if you have to mow your lawn in the heat of Florida because your boyfriend got into a petty spat with the neighborhood lawn guy and had to buy a lawnmower ENTIRELY out of spite and then he separated his shoulder but the lawn STILL HAS TO BE MOWED," she posted.

Kincaid's personality jumps off the screen whenever she conducts an interview, and she likely has a bright future in the company. It will be fascinating to see if she ever decides to return to the ring down the line.

