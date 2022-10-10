[PHOTO] WWE interviewer Kelly Kincaid dating current superstar

WWE's backstage interviewer Kelly Kincaid is dating current superstar, Elton Prince, as per her latest social media posts.

Kelly Kincaid, formerly known as Quinn McKay in ROH, was introduced as the ring announcer for NXT Level Up earlier this year. She has been doing quite well for herself as a backstage correspondent for WWE ever since.

Earlier today, Kincaid took to her official Twitter and Instagram handles to reveal that she's currently dating WWE Superstar Elton Prince.

Check out Kincaid's social media post:

"They say home is where the heart is But god I love the English," she wrote.

Prince currently holds the NXT Tag Team title with Kit Wilson, with the duo being dubbed Pretty Deadly.

Fans flocked in to Kelly Kincaid's Twitter post to congratulate her

Kelly Kincaid's post received several responses from fans, with most of them congratulating her and sending their best wishes to her.

Check out some of those responses below:

gifadamus @istomatoafruit @KellyKincaidwwe @EltonPrince_PD All these new couples in NXT coming out of nowhere. This one caught me by surprise. @KellyKincaidwwe @EltonPrince_PD All these new couples in NXT coming out of nowhere. This one caught me by surprise.

Around the same time, Kincaid shared another picture with Prince on her Instagram story.

Check the screengrab below:

Kelly Kincaid's latest Instagram story

Prince has been working for the Stamford-based promotion for about three years at this point. The 25-years-old WWE Superstar has a long road ahead of him.

In an exclusive interview with Metro.co.uk, Prince opened up about his boss, Triple H, and how being mentored by the veteran has inspired him:

"From Triple H, there’s an energy we would like to achieve. We’re close, we’re very close – but he just has this alpha smell. When he walks in a room, you get a whiff of it instantly. This big energy!"

He continued:

"If anything, it just inspires us to have a similar career. You can take bits from them and learn from them and grow from that – you take different pieces. Triple H was one of those big guys that we watched and we think, 'Hey! We’ll get there, but we need to get there.'"

Kincaid's Instagram picture with Prince also received a massive response from fans as well as fellow WWE personnel, including Kayla Braxton, Samantha Irvine, and Megan Morant. You can check out the post here.

The Sportskeeda community extends its best wishes to the happy couple!

