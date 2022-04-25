"He just has this alpha smell" - Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince talks about WWE veteran's energy when he walks into a room

One half of NXT Tag Team Champions Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly recently talked about the strong presence that Triple H has whenever he enters a room.

The Game has played a vital role in the development of NXT since 2010. The WWE veteran has mentored and guided many superstars who have made their way to the main roster today.

Pretty Deadly have been trained and mentored by the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and other veterans of the industry during their time with the developmental brand.

In an exclusive interview with Metro.co.uk, Elton Prince stated that the duo were very close to The King of Kings and how he has an 'alpha' smell wherever he goes.

"From Triple H, there’s an energy we would like to achieve. We’re close, we’re very close – but he just has this alpha smell. When he walks in a room, you get a whiff of it instantly. This big energy!" said Elton Prince.

Prince further talked about the impact of being mentored by WWE veterans in NXT and how it motivates them.

"If anything, it just inspires us to have a similar career. You can take bits from them and learn from them and grow from that – you take different pieces. Triple H was one of those big guys that we watched and we think, 'Hey! We’ll get there, but we need to get there.'"

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson debuted on NXT UK in 2019. Within a month of their debut on NXT 2.0, they won the tag team championship.

Pretty Deadly were successful in first title defense on NXT 2.0

Pretty Deadly won the vacated tag team championship in a gauntlet match on the 12th April edition of NXT 2.0. The other tag teams who participated in the match were The Creed Brothers, Legado Del Fantasma, Briggs & Jensen, and Grayson Waller & Sanga.

On the latest episode of NXT 2.0, Pretty Deadly successfully defended their titles against Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson. The two teams went hard at each other in a back-and-forth contest, with the recently crowned tag team champions coming out the victors.

With the tag team titles firmly in their grasp, it will be interesting to see who Prince and Wilson go up against on NXT. The possibilities are endless for the duo, and it is only a matter of time before their next feud is revealed.

