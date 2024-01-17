31-year-old WWE star makes fun of Zelina Vega; calls her a "heartbroken woman"

WWE star Angel Garza recently took to Twitter to fire some shots at LWO member Zelina Vega.

The LWO pair of Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro were on NXT this week, battling it out in the Dusty Classic. They faced Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne of Chase U in a thrilling encounter. LWO picked up a convincing win and advanced to the semi-finals where they will face the formidable tandem of Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.

After the match, Zelina was asked about how things were going over at WWE SmackDown. The Puerto Rican star brushed off Santos Escobar and his betrayal, and mentioned that the LWO had their mind on bigger things. This led to Angel Garza roasting her on Twitter. Garza claimed that she was heartbroken and missing a man, referring to her short run managing him and Andrade back in the day.

Garza posted:

"That’s how a heartbroken woman talks when she misses a man. 😂😂 I’m sorry @ZelinaVegaWWE, you have to settle with those KIDS."

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega is not a fan of Snatos Escobar

During the same conversation, Zelina Vega mocked her former LWO teammate, Santos Escobar. She pointed out that he was just pretending to be a tough guy and was just a fake character.

"Santos is a green-screen gangster if we're really gonna talk about it. Everything that he is, is made up and he has no respect. And as far as Angel goes, I'm sorry, I don't really remember anybody that couldn't make me money." [From 1:11 - 1:25]

Last week on WWE SmackDown, the team of Angel and Humberto picked up a win over the LWO. However, Carlito returned to attack Santos and evened the odds for the faction. It will be interesting to see how the drama unfolds this coming Friday night on SmackDown.

Do you think the LWO will be able to exact revenge on Santos Escobar and his associates for their betrayal? Let us know in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here