31-year-old WWE star reacts to Damage CTRL member's injury

A Damage CTRL member has suffered an injury. Another WWE star has reacted to it on social media.

Sonya Deville and her faction, Pure Fusion Collective, have been feuding with Damage CTRL for the past several months. This rivalry intensified further after the group injured Kairi Sane backstage on the December 16, 2024, episode of RAW, thereby costing her place in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament.

The two factions continued their feud after the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament. Last week on WWE RAW, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai faced Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. It was Damage CTRL who emerged victorious. However, following the match, reports surfaced that Dakota Kai had injured herself during the bout. At the time of this writing, the exact nature of her injury is unknown.

Trending

Sonya Deville has now taken to social media to react to the news of Dakota Kai's injury.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

"I think it’s very clear what our intentions are at this point."

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Pure Fusion Collective mocked WWE star Dakota Kai's injury

Damage CTRL was once shaping up to be one of the most dominant factions in WWE. However, it all went downhill for them after Bayley left the group. The faction members have been prone to getting injured. First, it was Asuka who injured herself, followed by Kairi Sane, and now Dakota Kai will be out of action. Given the circumstances, Pure Fusion Collective is having a blast at this recent turn of events.

Zoey Stark also took to social media to mock Dakota Kair's injury by saying that this is the wrestling business and not ballet. Shayna Baszler also mocked Damage CTRL's injury woes on social media.

"Remember when I got caught saying none of Damage CTRL could stay healthy long enough to actually BE champions," she wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

We hope Dakota Kai's injury is not too serious and that she will return soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback