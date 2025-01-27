Major WWE faction mocks Dakota Kai's injury ahead of RAW

A major WWE stable mocked Dakota Kai's injury ahead of the upcoming episode of RAW. Tonight's show is the final edition of the red brand before Royal Rumble 2025 and will air live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dakota Kai has reportedly suffered a concussion and has been pulled from the road as she recovers from the unfortunate injury. She teamed up with IYO SKY to defeat Pure Fusion Collective's Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler in a Tag Team Match last week on WWE RAW.

Ahead of tonight's show, Stark and Baszler took to their X (fka Twitter) accounts to mock Dakota Kai's injury. Zoey Stark noted that the professional wrestling business was not ballet.

Trending

"It's not ballet 🤷🏽‍♀️," Stark wrote.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

The Queen of Spades noted that nobody in Damage CTRL can seem to remain healthy enough to even have a title reign.

"Remember when I got caught saying none of Damage CTRL could stay healthy long enough to actually BE champions," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Sonya Deville is also a member of the Pure Fusion Collective but has not competed in a televised match since the faction's loss to Damage CTRL in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match on the November 11, 2024, episode of WWE RAW.

Dakota Kai came up short in a major title match earlier this month on WWE RAW

Dakota Kai competed in the tournament to crown the first Women's Intercontinental Champion and made it to the final.

She squared off against Lyra Valkyria on the January 13 edition of WWE RAW but came up short in the match. After the defeat, the veteran shook Valkyria's hand and congratulated her in the ring.

The 36-year-old also took to Instagram last week and noted that she had come too far to give up on becoming champion. The Damage CTRL star also shared several highlights from the Women's Intercontinental Championship match earlier this month, and you can check it out in her Instagram post below.

"We’ve come too far to give up now," she wrote.

Dakota Kai tore her ACL in 2023 and also missed some time last year due to a torn meniscus. Only time will tell how long the former Women's Tag Team Champion will be out of action due to her concussion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback