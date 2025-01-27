Details surrounding Dakota Kai's injury revealed - Reports

There has been an update regarding Dakota Kai's WWE status. It was reported earlier today that the Damage CTRL star was pulled from the road due to an injury.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Dakota Kai has suffered a concussion and has been pulled from upcoming events. The veteran and IYO SKY defeated Pure Fusion Collective's Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler last Monday night in a tag team match on WWE RAW.

Dakota Kai had a strong showing in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament but fell short of capturing the title. The 36-year-old made it to the tournament's finals but was defeated by Lyra Valkyria on the January 13 edition of RAW.

Kai is a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion on the main roster but has never won a singles title during her time with the company.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of Dakota Kai

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Dakota Kai should have undergone a character change after failing to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the former WWE writer criticized the company for not having Dakota upset about losing the major title match earlier this month. The veteran suggested that Kai should have been upset on RAW last week but had a smile on her face instead.

"She makes it to the finals of the Intercontinental Championship and she freaking loses. So we did this whole history of her looking for the opportunity, she finally gets the opportunity, makes it to the finals, loses, and comes out of that curtain happy as a clam. I am begging you, her demeanor should’ve been she’s totally, mentally, out of it man. Her head is not in the match, she is dejected. Something that simple," Russo said. [From 50:56 - 51:34]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Kai signed a contract with WWE and has been with the promotion for eight years so far. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the New Zealand star after failing to become the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion.

