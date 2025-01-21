WWE star undergoing major character change after losing title match should've happened, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

A lot of WWE stars often go down the dark road after losing the biggest matches of their careers. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the same should have been the direction with Dakota Kai, who instead was all smiles on RAW this week.

The 36-year-old competed in the biggest match of her career last week as she took on Lyra Valkyria to determine the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. However, Kai once again failed to cross the line as she suffered a loss to Lyra.

Dakota Kai was also in action on RAW this week, where she teamed up with IYO SKY to take on Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. Speaking about the match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that it did not make sense for Dakota to come out with a smile as she lost the biggest match of her career last week. The former WWE writer added that Kai's demeanor should have been changed after the match:

Trending

"Remember Dakota Kai was hurt. Then she came back and there was a thing about her on social media wanting the opportunity then they did that thing with her on the show where she was nearly in tears. She makes it to the finals of the Intercontinental Championship and she freaking loses. So we did this whole history of her looking for the opportunity, she finally gets the opportunity, makes it to the finals, loses, and comes out of that curtain happy as a clam. I am begging you, her demeanor should’ve been she’s totally, mentally, out of it man. Her head is not in the match, she is dejected. Something that simple." [50:41 onwards]

Damage CTRL managed to win their match against Pure Fusion Collective, with IYO SKY picking up the win for her team. The former WWE Women's Champion appears to be heading towards one more singles run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback