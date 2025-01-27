Major WWE star pulled off the road due to injury; could miss Royal Rumble - Reports

A popular WWE Superstar has reportedly been pulled off the road by the Stamford-based company due to injury. With the Royal Rumble set to take place in five days, the name in question could be absent from the premium live event.

According to a report by PWInsider Dakota Kai hurt herself during her in-ring appearance last week on Monday Night RAW, seemingly due to a rough bump she took on a Missile Dropkick. The report further added that Dakota was not backstage at tonight's edition of the red brand. The news portal added that there was no update regarding her status for the Royal Rumble. Thus making it likely that she could miss the PLE.

On the January 20 edition of WWE RAW, Dakota Kai teamed up with IYO SKY to take on the Pure Fusion Collective's Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. The Damage CTRL members put forth an impressive performance to secure the win over the heel faction.

Wrestling veteran shares an interesting take about Dakota Kai following her recent WWE match

Dakota Kai suffered a major setback when she lost the final of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament to Lyra Valkyria on January 13. Despite being dejected after the heartbreaking loss, the Damage CTRL member showed up next week with a smile on her face.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out that Dakota Kai should have continued to look dejected and out of sorts in her in-ring appearance after the devastating loss.

"Remember, Dakota Kai was hurt. Then she came back, and there was a thing about her on social media wanting the opportunity, then they did that thing with her on the show where she was nearly in tears. She makes it to the finals of the Intercontinental Championship, and she freaking loses. So we did this whole history of her looking for the opportunity. She finally gets the opportunity, makes it to the finals, loses, and comes out of that curtain happy as a clam. I am begging you. Her demeanor should’ve been, she’s totally, mentally, out of it, man. Her head is not in the match. She is dejected. Something that simple," he said.[50:41 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

With Dakota Kai getting pulled off the road, IYO SKY remains the only active Damage CTRL member on the roster. While Asuka underwent knee surgery last year, Kairi Sane is dealing with an arm injury of her own. It will be interesting to see when all the stable members can reunite in WWE.

