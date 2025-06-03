31-year-old WWE star says she's retiring suddenly; Tonga Loa, Jade Cargill, Bayley, and others react after star makes announcement after being let go

Tonga Loa, Jade Cargill, Bayley, Natalya, and other WWE stars have now reacted after a star decided that she was being forced to retire at 31. The star's career has now come to an end.

Sarah Logan, aka Valhalla, took to Instagram to reveal that her time in the company was at an end. Not only was her contract expiring, but she was also quitting wrestling altogether and retiring. Tonga Loa, Jade Cargill, Bayley, and others reached out to her.

She revealed that she was in tears and that her time with WWE had come to an end, as the company had informed her that they would not renew her contract. She said that her ego was damaged and had hoped for a grand exit, but it was not going to happen.

"Dear wrestling, I come to you with tears in my eyes cause our time has come to a sudden end. WWE informed me yesterday that they are letting my contract expire. To be completely honest my ego can’t help but be damaged. You always assume that when you end a lifelong career there is going to be a grand exit. But here I am, using the notes app on my phone typing up a goodbye letter to an entity that will forget I was even there."

She said farewell to wrestling as a whole, as she revealed that she was going to retire.

"I’m going to take off the weight of being a superstar and let myself soar being just Sarah. She’s been growing on me and it’s time I let her fully cultivate. I love all the people you’ve brought into my life but my social media page won’t be about you anymore. It will share only the parts of me that I wish and none of that will be wrestling. I’m more of a clean break kinda girl and the other calls to me will be taking my full attention. With all my love, Sarah."

In the comments of the post, Tonga Loa, Jade Cargill, Bayley, Natalya, and others reached out to let her know of their love and support for her.

Jade Cargill, Bayley, Tonga Loa, Maxxine Dupri, Natalya all sent the star messages (Credit: Instagram)

It's not certain whether Valhalla will get any sort of farewell on WWE TV.

