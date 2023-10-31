This week's red brand show is the final episode of RAW before WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday night. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel. He will also be in action tonight against JD McDonagh.

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will take on Ricochet in a singles match tonight. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will team up to battle Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match. Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green will also be in action in a Trick or Street Fight against Natalya tonight as well.

Amid the heavy-duty schedule, a 31-year-old WWE star has delivered a message before her main roster debut tonight on RAW.

Alpha Academy issued an Open Challenge for a tag team match tonight, and it was accepted by the Creed Brothers. WWE shared a video of the group getting hyped for their main roster debut tonight. Ivy Nile reposted the video from earlier today and noted that the challenge was accepted:

"Challenge accepted ✌🏼 #WWERaw," she posted.

The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile will reportedly be a part of the main roster moving forward. It will be interesting to see if they can pick up their first win on the main roster tonight on RAW.

