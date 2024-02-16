31-year-old WWE star shows off incredible body transformation

WWE Superstars are gearing up to perform in Perth at Elimination Chamber 2024 ahead of WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, a popular superstar showed off his incredible body transformation ahead of Friday Night SmackDown.

Last year, Santos Escobar gained new allies when Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo returned to WWE SmackDown. The trio formed a new alliance to feud with the Latino World Order after Escobar turned his back on the faction and Rey Mysterio following the events of Crown Jewel 2023.

Superstars need to maintain their bodies while traveling on the road and have them in their peak condition as they perform for millions across the globe. Today, Garza uploaded his incredible body transformation after only four weeks on X (Twitter).

"4 weeks of HARD WORK, LOT OF EFFORT, and DISCIPLINE 🔥🔥🔥 Nothing’s going to stop me ❤️‍🔥 2024 is MY YEAR 👊"

Garza and Carrillo have received new life on WWE's main roster after aligning with Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez on Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE recently changed Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo's names on Friday Night SmackDown

In 2019, Angel Garza was signed with promotion and headed to the developmental brand. After a run as the NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Garza was moved to the main roster where he teamed up with Andrade.

After Andrade left the company, Garza teamed up with Humberto Carrillo on the main roster. The two stars then returned to the developmental brand and had a decent run in the tag team division.

Following their return to Friday Night SmackDown, Garza and Carrillo joined Santos Escobar and reformed Legado Del Fantasma. Recently, it was revealed that WWE has changed the name of both stars in the tag team.

Angel and Humberto (aka Berto) are the names used by the company on their website. It will be interesting to see what the two factions will do leading up to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

