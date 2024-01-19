WWE officially changes SmackDown stars' names again

While plenty has changed in WWE since Triple H's appointment, one thing has remained constant: the changing of superstars' names. This was the case yet again as SmackDown's Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza have undergone a name change yet again.

The duo have been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly half a decade but haven't been involved in many notable storylines or feuds. The real-life cousins were paired together in 2021 when they were part of RAW, but they moved to NXT last year. The Mexican stars returned to the main roster a few weeks back as they helped Santos Escobar defeat Bobby Lashley, aligning with the former in the process of forming a new alliance.

It appears that Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza have undergone name change again, as they are now listed as just Humberto and Angel on the roster page of WWE's official website.

This is the third time the duo has undergone a name change, with WWE removing and adding back their last names on multiple instances.

Humberto and Angel were victorious upon their return to the WWE main roster

Humberto and Angel joined forces with Santos Escobar to form the Legado World Order. The group is currently involved in a feud with the Latino World Order as Escobar betrayed his former faction at Crown Jewel and assisted Logan Paul in his match against Rey Mysterio. The Mexican star also took out the Hall of Famer a few weeks later to cement his heel turn.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Angel and Humberto wrestled in their first match on the main roster in nearly seven months. The duo defeated Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to announce their return in style.

However, the feud between the two Mexican factions is far from over as Carlito attacked Escobar, who was present at ringside. We will see a six-max tag team match between the two LWOs on the blue brand this week.

