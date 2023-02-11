31-year-old WWE star takes a shot at "misfits" Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez after SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez teamed up for a tag team match against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Morgan and Rodriguez have recently stood across the ring from one another. Several weeks ago, the former NXT Women's Champion defeated Morgan in a singles match.

Green and Deville's team ended up losing the tag match after failing to co-exist. The former Impact Knockouts World Champion took a shot at Morgan and Rodriguez on Twitter, accusing them of not following the rules.

"Chemistry?!? Maybe if these two misfits abided by the RULES, things would have gone differently for me!" wrote Green

Check out Chelsea Green's tweet below:

Liv and Raquel's win was a confidence booster for both women ahead of their Elimination Chamber Match later this month.

This year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match will decide the #1 contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. The match will include Asuka, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Carmella.

Chelsea Green took a dig at Sonya Deville after WWE SmackDown

As aforementioned, the duo of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville failed to co-exist during their tag team match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Following yet another loss, Green took to Twitter to take a dig at Sonya. She accused the 29-year-old of not being a team player, suggesting that she is only concerned about looking out for herself. Green wrote:

"Unfortunately Sonya is not a team player. There are no ‘I’s’ in team…"

With the loss on WWE SmackDown, Green's losing streak continued. She also suffered a defeat at the hands of Asuka recently on Monday Night RAW.

Sonya Deville, meanwhile, was unsuccessful in dethroning Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship and replace The Queen for WrestleMania 39 against Rhea Ripley.

What did you make of Chelsea Green teaming up with Sonya Deville on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section

Poll : 0 votes