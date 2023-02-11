"There are no 'I's' in team" - Chelsea Green accuses popular WWE Superstar of not being a team player

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green was in action in a tag team match, where she teamed up with Sonya Deville.

Taking to Twitter, Green took a shot at her tag team partner as the duo failed to co-exist against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

The 31-year-old star accused Deville of not being a team player, suggesting that she only looked out for herself.

"Unfortunately Sonya is not a team player. There are no ‘I’s’ in team…," wrote Green.

During the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, Green made her surprise return to WWE and was quickly eliminated by Rhea Ripley in five seconds.

On RAW, she lost to Asuka in a singles match, and the former IMPACT Wrestling star's losing streak continued on the blue brand as well.

Vince Russo explained why WWE has poorly booked Chelsea Green

Vince Russo recently provided his explanation for Chelsea Green's poor booking since returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo recalled the incident involving Green and her real-life partner, Matt Cardona, refusing to let WWE use their pool for a segment featuring Mandy Rose and Otis.

He believes the same could be the reason why WWE has opted not to push Green. Russo said:

"Well, bro, remember the story with her and Cardona, about the pool? Bro, I'm telling you, that's what this is. That's exactly what this is, 'Oh, you wouldn't let us use your pool.' That's exactly what this is, bro. They don't forget anything."

Green was previously signed by WWE in 2018. She was assigned to the NXT brand and also appeared at the 2020 Royal Rumble Match. The following year, she was released by the company.

Following Green's departure, she briefly competed in Ring of Honor and became a mainstay in IMPACT Wrestling.

