31-year-old WWE Superstar calls Charlotte Flair 'royalty' following her newly formed alliance

WWE Superstar Shotzi recently opened up about her new partner, Charlotte Flair

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmacDown, Shotzi alongside The Queen had faced Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. While Shotzi was inside the squared circle, the Women's Tag Team Champions isolated the former. However, after The Queen joined in, she hit both Niven and Chelsea with a big boot, thus picking up the victory.

While speaking in a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton following the match, Shotzi shared her honest opinion on teaming up with Flair as tag team partners. She mocked the people who used to tell her she didn't have any friends, by saying that she is now 'friends with royalty.'

"I just want to address, remember when those lovely ladies called me a loner and told me that I didn’t have any friends? Well, you know what? I’m friends with royalty." (H/T- Fightful)

Mick Foley shared her honest opinion on WWE Superstar Shotzi's work in the company

Former WWE manager Mick Foley recently shared her honest opinion on Shotzi's work in the company.

While speaking on his podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that Shotzi's career graph has been full of ups and downs, but if she could have won a Royal Rumble match, it would have made her grow exponentially in the company.

"I think she [Shotzi] is somebody that has a big upside. I was even hoping she would win the Rumble a couple of years ago because winning the Rumble obviously has a bold proclamation and a real sign that the company is behind someone and a sign to the fans that you know it would be worth their emotional interest as well to get behind her too." [From 30:41 to 31:10]

Foley further appreciated Shotzi's bold decision of getting bald on-screen as a part of storyline. He stated how much he adores Shotzi's character and her personality.

"I love Shotzi. I don't know why they took the tank away from her. Man, they could have done more with her. It looks like they are doing more now, but she is such a great character, you know, and a unique person. Yeah, I think she is great. Personally, I love the Blackheart name." [From 30:18 to 30:40]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Shotzi in the near future.

