31-year-old WWE Superstar is finally getting her flowers, says Julius Creed (Exclusive)

According to Julius Creed, a WWE Superstar newly signed to the main roster is getting her share of long-overdue attention.

The star in question is Ivy Nile. She joined the main roster alongside The Creed Brothers just a while back. The 31-year-old became a part of The new Diamond Mine stable. She was recently also involved in a feud with Rhea Ripley, which resulted in a title match on RAW last month. Unfortunately, she was unable to pull through against The Eradicator, who retained her belt.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Julius Creed expressed pride at Ivy Nile's recent WWE exposure and said:

"You know Ivy has been there for the ride the entire time that we have been on TV. She has, through no fault of her own, always been by the ringside like, been there, I don't want necessarily say in the backdrop because that's kind of like insulting to her. But she hasn't always been the focus point. So for her to get the opportunity to out there and perform and be the focus point, and for everyone to realize what we already knew, how hard she works, how much she deserves it, how good she truly is, it was just a really proud moment." [6:05 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Another WWE Superstar has also praised Ivy Nile

Ivy has quite a duo of cheerleaders, judging by Brutus Creed's comments, who was also very happy with her recent performances.

Aside from Julius, Brutus also heaped praise on the young star when speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae:

"Ivy [Nile] is finally shining. In NXT, I feel like she was more in the background, but now they're giving her opportunities, and she's taking full advantage of them. I love to see it. She's part of the family, too. Just because my brother and I are family doesn't mean she can't be a part of it. She's doing really well. In terms of our debut, I didn't even have time to digest it because we had to fly back to NXT to wrestle another match... And then I finally was lying in bed, just looking up at the ceiling like, 'Oh cr*p, we did that.' I loved it, it was awesome."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Ivy Nile in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, embed the exclusive YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

EC3 believes Goldberg could face former WWE Intercontinental champion someday. Watch the video below:

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE