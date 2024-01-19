31-year-old WWE Superstar recalls backstage interaction with The Rock during RAW: Day 1

A current WWE Superstar recalled her recent backstage meeting with The Rock during his return at RAW: Day 1.

Ivy Nile has had an impressive run in NXT since her debut. Although she didn't get much ring time, she still impressed the WWE management with her performances.

This earned her a main roster call-up along with the Creed Brothers. Since her call-up, she has continued to remain impressive. She even stood up to Rhea Ripley and faced her in a title match at WWE RAW: Day 1, indicating that she has a bright future ahead of her.

During a recent episode of WWE Die Noche, Ivy Nile revealed that she met The Great One and spoke to him briefly during RAW: Day 1. She was spotted by WWE when she first appeared on Rock's game show Titan Games, where she became the first female Titan champion.

"That was a very overwhelming day for sure [she said about WWE ‘Day 1’ RAW] because I did see The Rock that night, and we did talk for a minute. Yeah, so that was really cool to see, and it’s funny because that show [NBC Titan Games] was like five or six years ago and then now I’m having a title match and he was there and that was pretty special… Yeah [we talked about Titan Games], a little bit."

She continued:

"Of course, he was super busy but I just talked to him for a little bit and I’m like, ‘Look how far we’ve come,’ you know? From being something that I was trying to make a name for myself back in Tennessee to San Diego, California that day so it was pretty full circle." [H/T Post Wrestling]

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns match would be the right call on one condition, according to Matt Morgan

After The Rock returned at RAW: Day 1 and attacked Jinder Mahal, he got on the mic and teased a potential match against Roman Reigns. Although he didn't mention dates, rumors started that this could happen at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan revealed that The Rock and Roman Reigns match would be the right call as long as Cody gets the title match on night 2.

"As long as it's night one [The Rock vs Roman Reigns] and Cody gets him on night two, yes [it's the right call]," he said. [From o9:48 to 09:53]

It will be interesting to see if this highly anticipated dream match between Rock and Roman Reigns actually takes place.

