WWE booking Roman Reigns vs The Rock at WrestleMania 40 would be the right call under one condition, claims veteran

A wrestling veteran believes WWE booking Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 40 would be the right call only if Cody Rhodes faces The Tribal Chief on the same show.

The veteran in question is Matt Morgan. The Brahma Bull returned to RAW a few weeks ago to tease a clash with his cousin. His comeback raised doubts about Cody Rhodes' chances to receive another shot at Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 after losing his first attempt to capture the title at 'Mania 39. While some urged the company to book The Rock vs. Reigns at The Show of Shows, others want to see The American Nightmare finish his story.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan was asked whether WWE booking The Rock against Reigns at WrestleMania 40 would be the right call. He claimed it would be only if Rhodes gets a shot at The Tribal Chief's title on night two of the event.

"As long as it's night one [The Rock vs Roman Reigns] and Cody gets him on night two, yes [it's the right call]," he said. [From o9:48 to 09:53]

Could Cody Rhodes challenge another WWE champion at WrestleMania 40?

During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the possibility of seeing Cody Rhodes finish his story by winning the World Heavyweight Championship instead of Roman Reigns' title.

The wrestling legend revealed he does not want to see Rhodes square off against Seth Rollins again. However, he pointed out that if The Visionary lost his title to CM Punk ahead of WrestleMania and then the latter faced The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows, it would be "amazing."

"If I put my business hat on, sounds amazing," Bully Ray said.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have declared for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. The two superstars are scheduled to have a confrontation on RAW next week.

