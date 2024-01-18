Cody Rhodes to face major WWE Superstar instead of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 after The Rock's return would be a good idea, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently praised the idea of having Cody Rhodes square off against CM Punk instead of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 last year. However, he failed to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline. While many believed he would get another shot at WrestleMania 40, The Rock's recent return on RAW raised doubts about Rhodes' chances to get his rematch.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray's co-host Dave LaGreca suggested another scenario for Rhodes in which he squares off against CM Punk at WrestleMania after the latter defeats Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship ahead of the Show of Shows. Meanwhile, the company would have Reigns face The Rock:

"If I put my business hat on, sounds amazing," Bully Ray said. [9:57 - 10:01]

Bully Ray does not want to see Cody Rhodes face another top WWE star at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes made his surprise return to the Stamford-based company at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. At the event, he squared off against and defeated Seth Rollins. He later beat The Visionary in two other matches at WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in the Cell that same year.

During the same episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray discussed whether Rhodes could win the World Heavyweight Title to finish his story at WrestleMania 40 instead of defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Hall of Famer disclosed that he does not want to see a fourth match between The American Nightmare and Rollins.

