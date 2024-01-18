Cody Rhodes squaring off against current WWE champion (not Roman Reigns) at WrestleMania 40 next April shouldn't happen, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes Cody Rhodes should not challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The American Nightmare wants to "finish the story" since his return to the Stamford-based company in 2022. Although he had a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at last year's WrestleMania, he failed to capture the title. Many now believe he might get another chance to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray was asked whether Rhodes must defeat Reigns to finish his story or if he can win the World Heavyweight Championship instead.

The Hall of Famer stated that he does not want to see The American Nightmare square off against Seth Rollins for the fourth time. The two superstars previously clashed in three battles in 2022 after Rhodes' return. They all ended in victory for the second-generation superstar.

"I don't wanna see Seth-Cody 4," Bully Ray said. [From 09:29 to 09:32]

Also watch:

Cody Rhodes declared for the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match

A few weeks ago, Cody Rhodes declared for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. Several top superstars have also announced their participation in the Royal Rumble, including Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Shinsuke Nakamura, and CM Punk.

After ending his feud with Nakamura last week on RAW, The American Nightmare was confronted by The Scottish Warrior last Monday on the red brand. He is also scheduled to stand face-to-face with The Best in the World next Monday on RAW.

Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from Tropicana Field, Florida.

Please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here