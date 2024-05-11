31-year-old WWE Superstar sends a cryptic message on social media

WWE Superstar Angel Garza took to social media to send a cryptic message. The 31-year-old is a member of the Legado Del Fantasma faction and one-half of Los Lotharios.

In 2019, Garza officially signed with WWE and competed in the NXT Breakout Tournament. During his time on the developmental brand, he won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. The same year he was drafted to the main roster but it wasn't until 2021, Angel teamed up with Berto, also known as Humberto Carrillo.

On Twitter/X, Angel sent a cryptic message, as he refused to explain the context behind his tweet.

WWE star Angel Garza previously opened up about comparisons with Eddie Guerrero

Angel Garza has made a name for himself on the Mexican professional wrestling circuit. He has competed under AAA and on the Mexican independent circuit.

Speaking with TV Insider in an interview, the 31-year-old spoke about Eddie Guerrero and explained why every superstar is unique in their own right.

"When I first made my debut, it was here comes the next Eddie [Guerrero]. Stop comparing the characters and enjoy who we are. Comparing characters is fun, but Eddie was Eddie. Nobody is going to be like Eddie. I'm the first Angel. He's the first Humberto. Everyone's unique. It's a matter of doing our thing and building our path. I feel one day people will come into the company, and they'll say, 'Here's the next Humberto. Here's the next Angel!'" he said.

In 2023, Angel and Berto returned to the main roster after a brief run in NXT. They assisted Santos Escobar in his match against Bobby Lashley, helping him proceed in the United States Championship number one contender Tournament.

Shortly afterward, Escobar revived the Legado Del Fantasma faction with Angel and Berto. The group also consists of Elektra Lopez and was recently involved in a feud with the Latino World Order.

